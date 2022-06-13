Luke Cage Star Addresses the Potential Of Reboot/Continuation Of Netflix Series

Look, there’s no denying that the Marvel series that have debuted on Disney+ have been great in one form or another. Even if you didn’t like one, there’s more than likely the chance that you enjoyed one of the others. WandaVision started it out, and the most recent one in Ms. Marvel is keeping things rolling. But, with rumors of a Daredevil reboot/continuation happening, many are wondering if others might get a return. One that fans are very much asking for is that of a continuation of Luke Cage.

This was the third Netflix/Marvel series to debut, and it was really good and embraced the “Harlem Feel” that it was trying to go for. Mike Colter starred in the series and did great as Luke Cage himself. Naturally, he’s been asked about a reboot possibility and gave a fair answer to it recent:

“There is, I guess, I just don’t know how likely it is, and I don’t have anything tangible to offer,” Colter told. “People always ask me, ‘Is it possible?’ and I’m like, ‘Anything’s possible’. They live on rumors and I go, ‘I mean, you know as much as I know.’ People read those articles, that’s the exact same amount of information that I have.”

The thing he was grateful for in terms of the cancelation was the time to heal from the exhausting work of it all:

“I’d be open to it, yeah. I mean I had a great time, and I’ve had a nice break from that much action, in terms of physical action, in terms of filming a superhero show,” the actor continued. “So I’d be up for it again, but when I left I was pretty tired physically. It’s like, you know, when you play a sport you need a little off-season. So it was fun to take a break, you know?”

It should be noted that one of the reasons this show is asked for over others like Jessica Jones, Punisher and Iron Fist (especially Iron Fist) is that Cage’s second season ended on a major cliffhanger that the writers had a plan to grow, but never got the chance. We’ll have to see if things change. But until then, as Cage would saw, “always forward.”

