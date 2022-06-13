Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Debuts Strong In Japan

To say that there is a lot of hope behind the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Japan would’ve been an understatement in terms of fan expectations. Not only were fans hoping for a big opening (one that would be replicated when the Western release arrives) and a great movie overall, but they’re hoping that this marks the return for Dragon Ball Super as a whole. Remember, the anime series ended after the Universal Survival Arc, and then only continued on via the Broly movie. The pressure was on.

The preliminary results are here and the box office in Japan is seeing an excellent turnout for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. All told, in over just 371 theaters in Japan, the movie has gotten $3 million dollars so far on its opening day. When you factor in the likely numbers for its opening weekend and the Western release, things are looking bright for the anime film.

The Western releases haven’t been fully dated yet, but no doubt this will be something for fans to latch onto and enjoy overall. We can’t say whether this will lead to another anime, but you never know! So stay tuned, and enjoy this synopsis for the movie in the meantime:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

