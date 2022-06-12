Three Persona Games are Finally Making their Way to Xbox and PC

Three games from the Persona series are heading to Xbox consoles as well as PC. The news was announced during todays Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event with Phil Spencer stating it was one of the most highly requested series to be coming to the consoles.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal will all be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with all three also becoming available on Xbox Game Pass on their release.

The first to release is Persona 5 Royal which will become available October 21, 2022 whilst the others will release sometime in 2023.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Wear the mask. Reveal your truth. Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona®5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona®! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona®5 Royal is packed with new characters, story depth, new locations to explore, & a new grappling hook mechanic for access to new areas. With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the metaverse and in your daily life. Persona®5 Royal presents a unique visual style and award nominated composer Shoji Meguro returns with an all-new soundtrack. Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!

Source