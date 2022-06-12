Team Ninja Bringing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to Xbox and PC

Team Ninja, the makers of Nioh, are bringing a brand new action game to Xbox consoles and PC. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was announced during today’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event, with the team showing off a nice-looking cinematic trailer. It’s said to be set in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty. No gameplay has been showcased as of yet.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

We still don’t know much about this game from Team Ninja, but we can’t wait to see and hear more about it. No exact release date has yet been given, but it is due to release sometime in 2023. Xbox players will also be able to play it on day one with Xbox Game Pass.