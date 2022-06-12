Cocoon Announced for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, Coming in 2023

Annapurna Interactive and Geometric Interactive have announced the brand new puzzle adventure game, Cocoon. The title will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam as well as Xbox consoles as well as coming to Game Pass on day one.

The news comes from todays Xbox and Bethesda showcase event and although not much is yet known about the game, it is expected to release some time in 2023. Take a look at the trailer below:

From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE—COCOON takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery. Worlds within Worlds COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds—and combine, manipulate, and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles Alien Machinery Interact with alien environments and biomechanical devices left behind by an ancient civilization. Journey through unique and diverse biomes, from industrial structures to massive organic caverns, and discover how they are connected to one another. Orb Abilities Each orb has an ability that can be unlocked, thereby turning the orb into a unique tool for you to utilize within other worlds. Use these abilities to uncover hidden pathways and objects, fire projectiles to trigger switches, and more. Monstrous Guardians Mighty guardians protect every world, and you must face them in fierce battles. Each fight is unique and requires you to master new and satisfying mechanics.

We can’t wait to see more from Cocoon, and fans can look forward to it releases within the next 12 months. Xbox players will be lucky enough to play it from day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Source