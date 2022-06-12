Hot Wheels Is The First Expansion For Forza Horizon 5

The first expansion for Forza Horizon 5 was announced at today’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. The Hot Wheels expansion will be arriving at the Forza Horizon 5 festival on July 19, and the announcement was accompanied by a trailer. The DLC had been rumored for some time. Check out the trailer below.

The expansion will be made available to owners of the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle, the Premium Edition, or the Expansions Bundle at no extra cost. As a standalone purchase, it will be available for $19.99, and it won’t be part of Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass subscribers can get the individual expansion or purchase the Premium Add-Ons Bundle for $39.99 on sale right now. The Premium Add-Ons Bundle includes the Hot Wheels expansion, the unannounced second expansion, Horizon VIP membership, the Car Pass, and the Welcome Pack.

For the first time, players will be able to play the Hot Wheels expansion entirely in co-op. New Horizon 5 players will also get access to the Hot Wheels expansion immediately after the game’s opening tutorial. Players will be able to build and race on their own Hot Wheels tracks as well as race across “more than 200 km of twisting, looping iconic orange track taking you on a breathtaking journey through a gorgeous Hot Wheels open world.”

As part of the expansion, players will also get ten new cars that can be used both in and outside of the expansion area. The new cars feature a mixture of classic Hot Wheels and regular supercars. For the full list of cars and other details about the new Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion, check out the source below.

Source