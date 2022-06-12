The Last Case of Benedict Fox Trailer Revealed

During the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 Game Showcase, the trailer for The Last Case of Benedict Fox gave us all a sneak peak at the 2023 Gothic Metroidvania game.

During the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 Game Showcase, the trailer for The Last Case of Benedict Fox gave us all a sneak peek at the 2023 Gothic Metroidvania game. With Burtonesque art, Lovecraftian creatures, and a main character who vaguely reminds me of Milo from Atlantis, this is going to be a fun one. Check out the trailer below!

The trailer opens with the scene of a classic car screeching through winding roads and pouring rain to arrive in front of a dark mansion. As the main character, Benedict Fox, a supernatural detective, enters the mansion, we get a glimpse of another layer of reality in which a demon has its tentacles curled around our hero. This demon companion is Benedict’s ally in solving crimes as he allows Benedict to enter into and explore the memories of the dead. In this game, Benedict will take on the mystery of a young couple’s murder and their missing child.

The style of this 2.5D game is very Gothic, with its large windows and decaying architecture. Moody lighting and the constant downpour set the haunting tone. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a mystery to be solved full of secret societies and 1920s jazz music, but it is also an adventure game. As the main character, you will get to fight demons and solve puzzles in your efforts to solve the murder mystery. Switch between hopping from chandelier to chandelier in the conscious world and running from your worst nightmares in the subconscious world.

This game looks incredibly appealing based on aesthetic alone, but the story seems intriguing too. Hopefully, it is as fun as it looks! The Last Case of Benedict Fox will be released in Spring 2023 on Xbox consoles and PC. You can play it on day one with the Xbox Game Pass. While you wait, you can check out another Gothic point-and-click game for PC.

