Obi-Wan Kenobi Writers Talk Final Episodes!

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series arrived on Disney+ late last month to big applause (at first) and since then many fans have tried to figure out where everything is going to head, and how it’ll all end. Since this is only a 6-episode limited series, and we’re already 4 episodes in as of yesterday, that means that the next two episodes are the last (for now).

While we won’t spoil all that’s happened within it, we do need to note that some of the things that have happened have divided the fanbase (in ways that are at times fair, and are at other times cruel), and many have raised the question if this series was even needed if it doesn’t embrace truly what came before.

The head writer and executive producer Joby Harold had a lot to say on the matter. Including how the past and present will collide.

“One of the challenges with the show is we know where it begins, and we know where it ends,” Harold said of the final confrontation between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader aboard the Death Star nine years later in A New Hope. “And part of the fun of it was, in the journey in between, taking us to places maybe you wouldn’t expect, and some surprises along the way. But hopefully there’s a satisfaction to landing the plane back where we all imagine it’ll end up, vis a vis Episode 4 and A New Hope.”

Harold teased, “So there’s some emotional stuff ahead. There’s more surprises ahead. And hopefully when everything is concluded, we’ll be able to look at the whole thing as a complete story, and some of the earlier choices will make sense. So I’m just excited for all to get out there.”

This will hopefully satisfy some of the fans, but given how Star Wars culture has been as of late…? It’s not a guarantee.

