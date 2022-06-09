Summer Games Fest 2022: American Arcadia Has You Escaping a “Beautiful Paradise”

Summer Games Fest 2022 is here and with some huge announcements for the gaming community. A new world premiere title has just premiered and has captured the interest of players right off the bat with its unique art style and engaging story.

Titled American Arcadia, players will be trying to escape a “beautiful” dystopia, which the government has full control. The feel of the game is very similar to movies like Logan’s Run, Truman Show, and even City of Tomorrow. We see in the debut trailer that the government does not want anyone to escape this dystopia, but of course, we are going to try to. We play as Trevor Hill as we jump from rooftops, run away from guards, and try to remain unseen in a world that has cameras on everyone! American Arcadia is coming to consoles and PC, but no release date has been confirmed as of yet.

Check out the world premiere trailer for American Arcadia down below:

The world premiere gameplay trailers for some of these games are out of this world, we have seen some amazing new titles like The Calisto Protocol, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and a sneak peek at The Delicious Course Cuphead DLC. However, the show will continue and gamers around the world will want to continue watching Summer Games Fest 2022 to make sure they don’t miss any awesome announcements. However, if you do, stick with gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest announcements from the show!

Summer Games Fest 2022 is still going to continue, and with so many great new games announced and in-depth gameplay trailers released, I wonder which one will steal the show. What has been your favorite announcement so far? Let us know in the comments below!

