Goat Simulator 3 Announced At Summer Game Fest

They’re baa-ck! Sorry. In one of the more surprising and delightful reveals at Summer Game Fest, it was announced that Goat Simulator 3 is on the way and should be ready to launch later this year. A sequel to the weird but wonderful hit Goat Simulator, this iteration of the strangely enjoyable goat-based carnage has decided to stick with its ‘there are no rules’ methodology by naming itself Goat Simulator 3, because really, who needs numerical order anyway?

Anyhow, the reveal trailer was shown to surprised and delighted viewers during the Summer Game Fest showcase and shows the goats bringing some brand new carnage to the boardwalk area of a tropical island. All in all, it looks very colourful, chaotic, and packed with goat-flavoured insanity. Check it out right here to get excited for what’s to come in this highly-anticipated sequel.

Goat Simulator 3 will be playable solo or with up to three friends in online and local co-op modes. Players will be able to range free in the sandbox environment in the same way that they could in the original Goat Simulator, meaning that the sky will truly be the limit in terms of doing whatever it is they want to do while embodying a goat. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Four-player co-op in particular sounds like the kind of spectacularly fun idiocy that this game was made for. In addition, Goat Simulator 3 will be set in a brand new open-world environment, which from the trailer looks set to be island-based and certainly a lot more summery than the first game at least.

While there’s no specific release date as yet, Goat Simulator 3 will be launching at some point in the autumn of this year. It will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.