Humankind Unveils New DLC And Free Update

New cultures, wonders, and events are coming to the game.

Along with a highly-anticipated port to consoles, Humankind announces two waves of additional content. The game gets a second DLC on PC, bringing new cultures and wonders inspired by Latin America. Humankind also receives a free update with new features and various improvements.

The new DLC of Humankind, Cultures of Latin America, brings new themed content to the game. This DLC pack includes:

6 new cultures: Caralans, Nazca, Taíno, Inca, Argentinians, and Cubans.

6 new wonders: Pyramid of the Sun – Teotihuacan, Maracana Stadium, Salar de Uyuni, Salto Angel, Lençóis Maranhenses, and the Atacama Desert.

9 independent people.

15 narrative events.

30+ new in-game themed music tracks composed by Arnaud Roy.

The Cultures of Latin America DLC is already available on Steam and Epic Games Store for $8.99.

On top of this paying DLC, Humankind released a major update today called the Bolivar Patch. It brings various features requested by the community, as well as a few changes to the game. These updates include a reworked surrender system, rebalanced war support modifiers, infrastructure yield previews, and unique wonder effects.

Humankind is already available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

