Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer Revealed at Summer Games Fest

The Summer Game’s Festival is upon us, and the festival has brought us (among many other things) a trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel’s Midnight Suns called “Darkness Falls”, giving us an insight into the villains of the game. And we have to say, it really does look like a must-play for Marvel fans.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical role-playing game developed by Firaxis Games and Virtuos, in collaboration with Marvel Games. It will feature comic book characters from multiple Marvel Comics properties, such as Midnight Suns, The Avenger, X-Men, and The Runaways.

The story involves Lilith, the Mother of Demons, who has been sleeping for hundreds of years before being revived by Hyrda. Lilith will stop at nothing to bring back her evil master, Chthon, so they can fulfill a prophecy. The Avengers must enlist the help of the much more suited Midnight Suns to stop this evil plan from happening.

Check out the trailer below to see who will be making an appearance.

The playable roster is quite an epic one, that’s for sure. The characters that will be included are Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, and Nico Minoru. Players will take on the role of “The Hunter”, a fully customizable superhero created specifically for this game.

Players will be able to choose what The Hunter’s powers will be and have the option of over 40 different abilities – don’t get greedy with your picks though. You’re dying to know what the gameplay is like, aren’t you? Well, the combat will be turned-based, which is what Firaxis Games is known for in its projects – check out the XCOM series for reference.

It’s not just about the combat though because, between these missions, players will need to manage their upgradeable base of operations called “The Abbey”, a place you can explore and interact with other heroes – wouldn’t it be fun to see what Ghost Rider and Blade do in their downtime?

The game is set to be released in the second half of 2022 and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

