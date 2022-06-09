Shang-Chi Star Attacked By “Fans” During Autograph Session

There’s been a lot of questions as of late about the role of fans and how the technology of our world can make them intolerable. If you look at the acts of “review bombing” and the harassment that some get online due to just voicing their opinion about something they like or don’t like, it can get very ugly very quickly. That’s before you hear what happened to the star of Shang-Chi during a recent interview.

Simu Liu (who once campaigned online for a Shang-Chi movie only to get the lead role years later) was doing a book signing when apparently his car was attacked by “fans”. He made this post online about it:

“Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I’m trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there’s no chance in hell I’m going to sign for you. Don’t cross that line,” Liu wrote. “Best photo that I could get but these professional autograph seekers followed us out of the Philly event then threw soda on our window. They then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so we couldn’t ID them. Thankfully we had someone at the event venue documenting so we will get them and fire a report with authorities. Obviously, everyone is fine but we’re just a bit shook that this could happen.”

To be blunt, this is something that shouldn’t have happened at all. No fan, no matter their disposition, should attack someone. Do not be like these people–they are poor examples of how true fans should act.

Source: Twitter