Fort Solis Announced at Summer Game Fest

Fallen Leaf has unveiled its upcoming game, Fort Solis. The title is a sci-fi thriller set in space, in what looks like a research facility where things don’t go as planned. The main hero only states that “something is going on” and that he “needs to find out what it is.” And so do we, because we don’t have much more information about the game at the time of this writing.

The cast of Fort Solis is well-known by gamers. The voice actor of Joel from The Last of Us teams up with the voice actor of Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2 to give life to this game. Troy Baker and Roger Clark recently shared a picture on Instagram with mo-cap suits, and today we see the first trailer of their project.

According to the two actors during their Summer Game Fest interview, Fort Solis will be full of action. Fort Solis is a third-person game that follows the story of two characters, Jacek and Jessica. They received an SOS signal from a nearby Mars research facility and decide to investigate. A sandstorm cuts off the base, and it looks like the heroes are not the only ones interested in the research facility.

The game has no release date yet, but you can already wishlist Fort Solis on Steam. No information was provided regarding a console release.

