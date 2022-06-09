Gameplay From The Callisto Protocol Looks Brutally Awesome

There were plenty of exciting sci-fi, space, and horror-based trailers shared as part of today’s Summer Game Fest, not least of which came from the upcoming horror sci-fi adventure game The Callisto Protocol. Excited viewers were treated to an extended gameplay slice from the survival horror title, which gave us a much more detailed look at the rampaging style of third-person combat than perhaps we were bargaining on.

If gore and blood-soaked brutality are your things, then The Callisto Protocol looks set to prove itself as a horror fan’s dream come true. The gameplay showcased by developers Striking Distance Studios centered on the action from two different in-game environments; a med-bay and some other kind of spaceship-based prison, both of which were under heavy attack from the game’s antagonists, hideously mutated former humans that seem incredibly hungry. Also angry. Very angry.

Anyhow, to compound the intensity, the gameplay footage showed minimal HUD elements and some majorly up-close and brutal combat sequences, which look practically cinematic in their level of detail. The footage’s final sequence, in particular, shows off a rather epic, if accidental, ending for protagonist Jacob Lee. Check out the clip right here to get a feel for the horror action.

In terms of raw gameplay, the footage from The Callisto Protocol has provided arguably some of the best responses to the Summer Game fest showcase, with the overwhelming consensus on social media being one of being simultaneously grossed out and excited for more. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this one, as it looks set to be one of the most promising games of the year based on what’s been shown so far.

The Callisto Protocol is expected to release on December 2nd. It will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.