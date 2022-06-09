Summer Camp Nightmare The Quarry Goes Live Tomorrow

The wait is almost over for those looking to take their first steps into Supermassive Games’ new horror adventure The Quarry. Starting tomorrow, June 10th, players can strap in for an unforgettable summer camp nightmare on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.

Fans have eagerly awaited The Quarry’s arrival since it was first revealed back in March, and now the game is being teased just a few hours ahead of launch with another trailer. Check it out right here to get yourself in the mood for some post-summer-camp terror.

The game’s cinematic styling looks pretty awesome in this latest clip, and over on social media, it’s clear that the hype is building ahead of the game’s release tomorrow. Early reviews and previews have already provided some pretty strong critical praise across the board as well, with The Loadout lauding the game as “atmospheric horror excellence“. If these early scores are anything to go by, it looks like The Quarry could be one of the smash hit games of the year.

The Quarry early review scores (new game by Until Dawn devs Supermassive Games)



GamingTrend 95

Gamespot 9

Wccftech 9

Game Informer 8.5

Stevivor 8.5

VG247 4/5

Hardcore Gamer 3.5/5



OC 81 (27 critics)https://t.co/WaCjjHlbwN



MC 82 (25 critics)https://t.co/Cl2G1pkeE7 pic.twitter.com/MVLgKpW9D0 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 8, 2022

While some in the community are still a bit concerned that the game will launch without multiplayer (which is in the works and is intended to be ready for inclusion by July 8th at the latest), it’s fair to say there’ll be plenty for players to dive into in terms of the solo narrative campaign. With an apparent 186 different endings to the main story, The Quarry looks set to provide hours upon hours of replay value even for those who do make it through to the end of the campaign before multiplayer is ready to go. Also, for those who daren’t venture into Hackett’s Quarry alone, the game will support couch co-op play at launch, which will be a relief for many of my fellow scaredy-cat gamers, I’m sure.

The Quarry launches tomorrow, June 10th and will be available on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam.

Source