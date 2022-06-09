New Color Options Added to Xbox Design Lab for Controllers

Microsoft has expanded the selection of color options for the Xbox Controller Design Lab. The Design Lab service allows customers to make their Xbox Controller unique by customizing it with a unique color scheme, including the controller’s body, buttons, and triggers.

The new color options include choices such as Soft Green, Soft Purple, Soft Orange, Soft Pink and a variety of Camo options.

Design Lab Xbox Controllers even feature the option to have a name/title engraved, for further customization purposes.

The online Controller builder features a fully-3D render of your controller as you make it, allowing you to literally view every angle of the device before you even send it off to be created. Thus, you’ll have a good idea of how the finished product will turn out before it gets in your own hands.

Of course, using the Design Lab is a bit pricier than going out and hunting for deals on traditional Xbox Series Controllers, but the added benefit of making your own colorway means a lot to some diehard players out there. Especially those who like to keep a running theme throughout their gaming space.

That said, Microsoft is expanding the list of supported countries for the Xbox Design Lab. Now, customers in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland. Taiwan will also be added to the list of supported countries, albeit this summer.

You can access the Xbox Design Lab for yourself here.

You’ll need an Xbox Controller in order to take advantage of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which just expanded its own list of supported countries in addition to now launching on Samsung TVs as a dedicated app.

More Xbox news will be coming out very soon as Xbox & Bethesda will host their Showcase event on June 12, 2022.

[Thanks, Wario64]