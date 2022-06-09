Microsoft Talks Exclusivity With Titles After Activision-Blizzard Merger

There’s been a kind of “gold rush” if you will over the last several years that has involved two of the three console publishers. Mainly, Microsoft and Sony have been going around and buying up all the 2nd and 3rd party developers that they can in order to make their own libraries stronger. Some of these companies include Bethesda, Bungie, and the one we’re focusing on right now, Activision-Blizzard.

Many have been wondering how that particular merger would work given that a lot of Activision-Blizzard’s titles are multi-platform and were made to be that way. Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty did alleviate some fears on that front by noting that while they are bringing in the company, their titles that are out there won’t immediately be made exclusive to Microsoft systems:

“Ultimately what our goal is, is to make gaming more accessible to players and more accessible to creators. If we acquire a game that comes with a big community across a number of platforms, the last thing we want to do is take something away,” Booty said. “If anything, we feel that it’s our job to be caretakers, to be shepherds, to continue to build and nurture that community, not to cut it up into pieces and try to take some of it away.”

GM for programming and events Tina Summerford added in though that exclusivity was on the table for certain projects:

“We want to put as many titles as possible from Activision Blizzard into Game Pass when they join us,” Summerford said.

So basically, if you’re worried about titles that are out right now before the merger completes going exclusive, Microsoft won’t do that to you. But not unlike the Bethesda buyout, in the future? That could very well change as they attempt to shore up their library.

Source: GameSpot