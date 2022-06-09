Black Adam Character Posters Show Off Justice Society of America

Yesterday was a big day for DC Comics fans, as the first trailer for Black Adam dropped, giving a small taste of what was to come on October 21st when the movie arrives in theaters. The trailer, not surprisingly, focused a lot on Adam himself and the powers that he would unleash upon the world. With some allusions to the Justice Society of America, DC Comics has finally released a set of character posters to further show off these new additions to the film.

Meet Atom Smasher in #BlackAdam – The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher #1, an all-new one-shot coming September 6. pic.twitter.com/YdLOkhcrtP — DC (@DCComics) June 9, 2022

Meet Doctor Fate in #BlackAdam – The Justice Society Files: Doctor Fate #1, an all-new one-shot coming October 4. pic.twitter.com/ithhFNpIiL — DC (@DCComics) June 9, 2022

The posters show off the four JSA members that fans will meet, and the studio is also tying them into a comic that will be coming out before the film to share more details with those new to the franchise. Many comics like this have been done for both Marvel and DC Comics films in the past.

Just looking at the outfits and the actors, you can see that a great amount of detail was put into making them stand out and feel like their comic selves.

Meet Cyclone in #BlackAdam – The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1, an all-new one-shot coming August 2. pic.twitter.com/asIjQPC8wz — DC (@DCComics) June 9, 2022

How will these characters interact with Black Adam as a whole? It’s clear via the trailer that they hope to work with him in order to save his nation and people, but Adam’s aggressive ways are going to be a sore spot with characters like Hawkman and Dr. Fate–the latter of whom warns that he could either doom or save the world depending on his choices.

Given the nature of the character, it’ll be interesting to see where he and the JSA stand at the end of the movie.

Meet Hawkman in #BlackAdam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1, an all-new one-shot coming July 5. pic.twitter.com/hNDb0919X7 — DC (@DCComics) June 9, 2022

Source: DC Comics