Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Discusses Uhura

If you haven’t heard by now, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+ might just be one of, if not the, greatest Star Trek series ever made. This shining review comes from many fans and critics who are amazed by how true to the original series this new manifestation is–though canonically, Strange New Worlds is set before the original. The new series embraces what has come before while also giving all sorts of new depth to its characters, including some of the OG Crew like with Spock and Uhura.

If you recall, Lt. Uhura was originally in charge of communication and was the linguistics expert for the Enterprise. Aside from certain moments and a key kiss with Kirk (which made history), her story wasn’t incredibly fleshed out. In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Celia Rose Gooding plays the Cadet version of her, and is getting to flesh out more from the characters’ history. In an interview, Gooding talked about what playing the character meant to her, and how the reactions to the show have been wonderful.

“I’m so proud. I’m, of course, honored and humbled and really just like washed in love and support. But I’m also really, really proud of the cast and the crew and the creative team of this show because we really have been putting our heart and soul and committing so much of ourselves to this show, and for it to be received with so much love and so much positivity and support, I couldn’t feel better.”

She went on:

“It was incredibly important for the Strange New Worlds team to make sure that we have an opportunity to humanize each of these characters and really show who they are, less as officers of Starfleet and officers on The Enterprise, and more as just people in this franchise who are complex and multifaceted, and really have a deep love for what they do but also are just trying to make sense of it as anybody would, stepping into a new job and trying to make a space for themselves and feel comfortable.”

They definitely did that, and fans are eagerly awaiting what this show does with its next episodes.

Source: ComicBook.com