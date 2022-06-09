Xbox Cloud Gaming Starts Beaming to Argentina and New Zealand

Microsoft is continuing its expansion of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service by introducing support for two additional countries as of June 9, 2022. The countries in question are the South American land of Argentina and Pacific nation of New Zealand.

Catherine Gluckstein, the VP and Head of Product at Xbox Cloud Gaming, proudly announced the expanded service support via an official blog post on the Xbox Wire news blog. She explains that Microsoft is continuing its mission to “enable the gaming community to play the games they want, with the people they want, on the devices they already own. It’s about providing you more ways to play by removing barriers.”

The arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming in these two countries does signal that more are indeed on the way.

The expansion of the service will give customers in Argentina and New Zealand the ability to play hit major titles like Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more from various devices. The Xbox Cloud Gaming team recently found ways to get the service running on platforms that were not too long ago unsupported, such as iOS and Steam Deck. The service also allows those who still own a device in the Xbox One family of systems to play titles that are completely unsupported, such as the already mentioned Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This wasn’t the only news that broke today surrounding the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft also officially confirmed that it will indeed be bringing the service to Samsung TVs via a dedicated app, thus allowing Samsung TV users to play their library of Cloud-enabled titles without the need for any additional hardware other than a controller. That new app launches today.

In only a matter of days, Microsoft will be showing off a slew of new projects in its Showcase event that’s a part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest lineup. While the main event begins on June 9, the Xbox Showcase will go live on June 12, 2022.