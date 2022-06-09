Thor: Love and Thunder Cast Talk Gorr The God Butcher

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next major superhero film to come to theaters, due in theaters next month. There’s a lot of hype and excitement around the new release, fitting for a major Marvel release. However, there are some legitimate concerns about what might be done with new characters set to debut.

Among these concerns is what will happen with Jane Foster’s return via becoming The Mighty Thor. Many are hoping that Natalie Portman gets her due and becomes the Thor that many love from the comics. The other concern is over Christian Bale’s role as Gorr The God Butcher. Born from the legendary run of Jason Aaron, Gorr was a character that was a key part of Thor’s past, present, and future, and was a character who affected the God of Thunder even after his defeat. First looks at Bale’s interpretation haven’t won over everyone, but according to Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, Bale had a very intense presence on set when he played Gorr:

Hemsworth: “The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy, and fun – then he’d walk on set, and we’d all look at each other and say ‘Oh, my God! This is really intense. This is really scary.”

Thompson: “(Bale) toed this really great line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colorful, snappy, irreverent world.”

Bale is known to be a very powerful method actor, meaning he’ll throw everything he has into the role to make it the best of the best. Whether that works in the “colorful, snappy, irreverent world” that Thompson talked about for Thor: Love and Thunder remains to be seen.

