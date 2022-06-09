Animated Ghostbusters Film to Focus on New Characters

Fans of the series will no doubt be happy with the news that an animated Ghostbusters film is being worked on, and it’s apparently going to revolve around several new characters as well. This is a franchise that has grown tremendously ever since Ivan Reitman’s original 1984 film, even if none of the successors has matched it for enjoyment value.

It was only last year that Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released onto the big screen; it was a direct sequel to the original two films (let’s forget about the 2016 reboot) and directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan. You could say that this recent film was a sort of reboot as well because it introduced the next generation of ghost-hunters, with Egon Spengler’s granddaughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) starring in the film.

The success of Afterlife though has seen a new injection of life into the franchise, there is news of several upcoming projects being lined up like another live-action sequel, as well as an animated series. But these are not the projects we want to talk about because on the official Ghostbusters Day (yes, that is a thing) that took place on Wednesday, Reitman announced that a new animated Ghostbusters film is well underway and that Sony Animation will be handling things.

The film is set to focus on a brand-new group of characters that hope to breathe some fresh air into the popular franchise. What news we do have is that the film will be directed by Jennifer Kluska and Chris Prynoski, whilst the script is being written by Brenda Hsueh.

When talking about the upcoming film at the event, Reitman explained that “This was a passion project of my father’s and it’s easy to understand why. The world of the unknown can only be properly explored through the limitless reach of animation.”

This film is obviously still in its infancy stage, but it could see a lot of promise indeed. An animated film opens the door wide open to countless possibilities of what we could see. Whatever road they take, we’re sure fans will be supporting it nonetheless and brimming with excitement at the potential.

