Nintendo Direct Rumored for Next Wednesday

We’ve entered announcement season, with most developers and publishers hosting their own online showcases within the next few weeks. Nintendo on the other hand has yet to reveal its plans for this period, but speculation has already begun in regard to a potential Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, June 15. According to a now-deleted Reddit user in r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, they received an email from a developer for a game that was previously announced in one of Nintendo’s beloved showcase events.

This email contained a press release for said game’s review process, where it clearly states that no coverage is to be shared until Wednesday, June 15 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch version review codes won’t be activated until it’s visible on the eShop, which suggests that it may be a part of one of Nintendo’s many “shadow-drop” reveals during the rumored Direct.

If a Nintendo Direct is happening next week, we’re likely to see more information on games such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Splatoon 3. Additionally, games such as Bayonetta 3 are currently slated for a 2022 release window, so we might see some interesting titles from third-party developers.

Today, Geoff Keighley will be hosting Summer Game Fest 2022, an online showcase supported by a wide selection of developers and publishers. Keighley recently told fans to “manage their expectations”, as the event will primarily be focused on games that have already been announced. Xbox will also be hosting its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 12, so stay tuned for some exciting announcements.

Source