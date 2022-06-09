Peacemaker Crossovers Coming In Future James Gunn Projects?

It’s always interesting to see how one thing might lead to another. And for James Gunn, he went from being fired (unfairly) at Disney to doing a set of massive projects for DC Comics in a way that is going to continue for some time. Because he started with The Suicide Squad (that was praised by fans and critics) and then he did the wildly successful HBO Max series Peacemaker (who debuted in TSS) that is already approved for a second season.

But wait, there’s more, due to this success, Gunn has yet another DC Comics project (or two) coming up, and he has promised that some of the characters you met before will be in this new project:

“I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I’m very involved in the writing and the direction of it,” Gunn explained. “There will be some blending of the characters from Peacemaker in the other shows I’m working on. And I’m involved with a couple of other [DC] things too.”

So yeah, as you can see, James Gunn has big plans for the characters he’s helped bring into live-action. Many people suspect that these future projects are also spinoffs of The Suicide Squad. Possibly featuring Bloodsport, and some are hoping for Harley Quinn.

It makes sense that some of these characters would interact with the Peacemaker cast as they’ve been in the movie together, and if it’s characters like Harcourt crossing over, she could be their version of Nick Fury or Agent Coulson for lack of a better reference.

Naturally, things are still very much in flux over at the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery, but even with the shift in focus and cleaning house (which many fans are happy about), most agree that James Gunn will get to continue his projects given how successful they have been so far.

Source: The Playlist