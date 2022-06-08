Beloved Sitcom The Munsters Comes to the Big Screen in 2022, New Teaser Reveals the Classic Family in Living Color

The Munsters are heading back to the silver screen in 2022 and today, a brand new teaser trailer showcasing the quirky family has been released in all its living color glory.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The teaser trailer, while short, gets straight to the point. We see the main trio of the family assemble in this all-new interpretation of The Munsters. In comedic fashion, the viewers are reintroduced to new but friendly faces from the beloved sitcom series. Right before the end of the trailer, the color pallet switches to live color, which is something of interesting contrast, through most iterations, the eccentric family has been mainly seen in black and white. Well, that won’t be the case for the upcoming film, as the teaser trailer confirms that the film will indeed be in live color makes for an intriguing and new setup. The cast is made up of familiar faces for a Rob Zombie film as Lilly Munster will be played by none other than Sheri Moon Zombie, while Jeff Daniels Phillips will play Herman Monster. The cast is filled with terrific talent and the horror-comedy film is set to be loads of fun.

The film is written and directed by Rob Zombie, known for his grungy and dark filmmaking style, which makes the upcoming film ever more filled with intrigue. Directing A remake for the Halloween in 2007 franchise is what Zombie has become known for throughout the years and while some people appreciate the different angles on the infamous serial killer, some find it a bit forgetful. Rob Zombie is a director who has versatility and this will be one of the most interesting films to come from the director in recent years, due to the sheer style of his past films. Nonetheless, the upcoming adaptation of The Munsters looks like it will borrow some elements of the Rob Zombie style while presenting the iconic characters from the beloved sitcom in a fun and familiar way.

The Munsters currently has no release date but is slated to release in 2022.

