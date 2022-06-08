Back 4 Blood Adds Player Kicking, Full Deck Draw in All Difficulties

The Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood has just received a new update. The update brings about a couple of new additions. The first one is the implementation of the Full Deck Draw feature for all difficulties. This allows players to play all 15 cards when beginning the campaign.

Player kicking has also been introduced. If a player is idle for too long or ends up dealing too much friendly fire, the new system will identify the player and give the other teammates the option of kicking them.

Players can also expect twelve new Burn Cards, new Warped Chest Corruption Cards, Cleaner skins, and brand spanking new Legendary Accessories.

Things are getting a little hot in Fort Hope, and we're pretty sure it's not just the summer heat or new Burn cards. June 2022 Update dropping today at 10am PT! Check out our patch notes for more information.https://t.co/7MhaUTzKgq pic.twitter.com/vjOtMjcQvL — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) June 7, 2022

Besides the new additions, the update has also made multiple changes to the campaign and fixed a couple of bugs.

Back 4 Blood is out now for Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the new additions for June below.

JUNE 2022 UPDATE

New Features

Full Deck Draw

Play all 15 cards from your deck at the start of a Campaign for all difficulties.

Developer Note: We felt like the 15 card draw in No Hope went over well with the community, and wanted to roll out this option to all difficulties. In the future we are considering adding multiple deck styles like ordered draw and full random decks. Some difficulties have been rebalanced to work better with this feature.

Player Kicking

The new Player Kicking system identifies and allows kicking from a Mission when a Cleaner is idle for too long or deals too much friendly fire damage.

Developer Note: We discussed this feature at length to try and do what’s best for the community, so we want to try this conditional kick feature that will only trigger if someone is playing outside the bounds of the game. We also feel that the traditional Vote to Kick can be exploitable and toxic. This feature is not final and we will be monitoring it closely.

New banners, sprays, and emblems

12 New Burn Cards

New Warped Chest Corruption Cards

New Cleaner skins

Legendary Accessories

A more detailed breakdown of Supply Points, Copper, and Skull Totems is now present

