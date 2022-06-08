Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The new reveal trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just landed and it’s fair to say there are some pretty impressive-looking things to come from this game. Task Force 141 features in the trailer, as details about their next campaign were revealed. The stunning sneak-peek is giving fans some further insights into what to expect from the highly-anticipated shooter’s sequel.

The action will follow Task Force 141’s crew of Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces. In the trailer, we’re also given a look into the game’s locations, and it does appear that there’s a fair bit of water-based action, as suggested during the initial announcement for Modern Warfare 2 a few weeks ago.

The team will be thrust into the action as these special forces defend the States from an external threat, which, by the sounds of the narration in the trailer, appears to be that of the Russians. Check out the reveal trailer in full right here to get a feel for the action and stunning visuals that look set to come into play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The game is scheduled to release on October 28th on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, where it’s also been revealed that Modern Warfare 2 will be available on Steam at launch. This is the first time the franchise will playable via Steam since 2018, when the games moved exclusively to Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher. The game will still be available on Battle.net, but it’s nice that Activision has decided to give PC players a wider range of options.

Eager players can pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now and get early access to the game’s Open Beta. The game is being developed in tandem with Call of Duty: Warzone 2, where there have been new developments on the game’s maps. It’s an exciting time for fans of the massively popular FPS franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is planned to release on October 28th.

