Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Episode 2 Arrives

If you look at the grand scale of the Pokemon universe, the anime side of things has been a major player in driving the beloved franchise forward. Yes, the games are still the core, but through the main anime and the spinoffs that have come from its success, the Pokemon world was made to feel more alive. It’s not that surprising that The Pokemon Company continues to churn out new takes on the world with help from various animation studios. This brings us to Pokemon: Hisuian Snow.

This three-part miniseries focuses on the Hisui region, which was brought to life via Pokemon Legends Arceus. In it, we get to see the tale of Alec, a doctor who ventures to the Hisui region once a year to get some special herbs. In the first episode, we saw him meet a Hisuian Zorua, and now Pokemon Hisuian Snow Episode 2 has arrived to continue their adventures.

If you recall, the first episode saw the two in a pretty sticky situation after they were thrown from a cliff. This new episode focuses on the two having to work together to escape their circumstances and deal with the consequences of their interaction.

The animation of this series, done by Wit Studios, is top-notch. A certain set of ending scenes (that we won’t spoil) showcase just how grand and beautiful the Pokemon world can be when handled by the right people.

The episode ends on one last cliffhanger, and with the next episode being its last, we’ll just have to wait and see what kind of conclusion is in store.

Will the popularity of Hisuian Snow inspire more Pokemon miniseries?

