Black Adam Will Show His “Superman-Level Power” in Film

In certain superhero movies, it’s hard to truly convey the power that characters have without having a villain or other character for them to beat up. With a character like Black Adam, you might think that he wouldn’t be able to show off that power of his…except the team knew exactly what to do about that problem.

The film’s producer Hiram Garcia promises that Black Adam will be true to the comics in terms of his power and that it’s on par with others in the DC Comics universe:

“The big-screen version of him is he’s very true to the comic books,” Garcia said. “He is very, very powerful. I mean, however class tier you want to put it, but he’s like… what did you say, plus 100 tons easy. You know what I’m saying? He’s Superman-level powers for sure, with a magic aspect to it. Super speed, electricity, extremely invulnerable, the whole thing. He’s the full gamut like you would see in the comic books and he is a presence that when it comes into the DC universe, he gets everyone’s attention.”

He also noted that in the film, they play with the fact that, unlike other characters, this guy doesn’t hold back.

“In our world Black Adam, he’s up with Superman. Those are the guys, him, Superman, Wonder Woman, that’s that level. But he’s the kind of guy that one of his great advantages is that he does not pull back. When you have that level of rage in your combat, where you have guys like Superman who are pulling punches or so forth. You don’t get that with Black Adam. So that gives you an idea of his power.”

We’ll see that power in full when the movie arrives on October 21st.

Source: ComicBook.com