Resident Evil 4 Remake to Appear at Capcom Showcase

While only revealed a few days ago, the hype surrounding the Resident Evil 4 Remake has been intense. Officially announced during last week’s State of Play event, the remake of the much-loved and critically valued Resident Evil 4 is currently in the works over at Capcom. It’s now been confirmed that eager fans can get a deeper look at the new game during the upcoming Capcom Showcase event.

The Capcom Showcase is set to take place on Monday, June 13th, and it’s been widely speculated that we might get to find out more about the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Today, in a tweet shared by the official Resident Evil Twitter account, that speculation has been confirmed, and it looks like we’ll definitely be getting more on the horrors to come in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, which has been given a rough release window of early 2023.

Prepare for a fresh new look at Resident Evil 4 in the #CapcomShowcase livestream!



📅 June 13th

🕒 3:00 PM PDT / 23:00 BST

📺 https://t.co/6YrGfKTrkW#RE4 pic.twitter.com/QA8cZAJKjq — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) June 8, 2022

It had also been suggested on social media that we might find out more about the new iteration of the horror classic during tomorrow’s Summer Game Fest, but this now seems unlikely given Capcom’s tweet about their own showcase event. That said, you never know–we may be treated to more than one look at the new game, so it’ll pay to keep an eye on both events either way. Regardless, the excitement for a deeper dive into the remake is real, and luckily for fans of the franchise, there’s not too much longer to wait.

All we know so far about the remake is that the storyline will be reimagined and the gameplay modernized, which doesn’t give too much away. This should, however, provide some comfort to those hoping that the new game will retain the original’s core concepts and storytelling at heart. We’ll be keeping an eye on the Capcom Showcase on June 13th for more details on the new adventures of Leon and the terrors that await him.

Source