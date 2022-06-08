There Will Be “Gruesome” Violence In Black Adam

With certain characters with comic book origins, there’s always a question of how far creators are willing to go with them. Not all of them have personalities or beliefs that are easy to translate to the silver screen. Black Adam is one character many fans are skeptical about bringing to life via film. After all, he’s a villain or anti-hero (depending on the comic you read) and he’s never been afraid to dispatch his vicious brand of justice on those he deems a threat.

The first trailer for the Black Adam movie came out today, teasing what’s to come. According to producer Beau Flynn, there will be plenty of violence.

“Just from the experience of all the Dwayne Johnson movies we’ve been privileged to be part of, we’re a four-quadrant. I mean, we really like to service all demos, all ages, but we had to be authentic to Black Adam and we had to really push,” Flynn said. “The violence is real and it can be rough and gruesome in places, but I think the audience will be okay. I think the kids will be okay. There is a huge heart in this movie. And at the same time, you have to have fun. You have to have joy in these movies. And I think even when you see the trailer, you see, there’s like even the palette, the colors, the world, it’s not as dark as some other movies, but it still has some dark undertones. And I think that’s important. The tone I think is what I’m really most proud of with the film. That’s hard. Tone is hard.”

If the trailer is an inclination of what’s to come, Black Adam will be a brutal film, and the character may continue to be brutal in future films.

