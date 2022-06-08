Pixelshire Announced for PC

Merge Games has announced their latest project Pixelshire, a village building simulator that appears to take the best lessons from games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley.

In Pixelshire players will get to terraform, build, and live a cozy life in their own little village. The entire town can be customized, including the homes of NPCs which will be built by the player themselves.

The game’s ambitious direction provides players with almost too much to do. Not only will players be building, farming, and crafting, but also exploring procedurally generated islands and discovering the hidden secrets of Arcadia.

A unique Sandbox Town-Building experience – Develop the perfect town and farm of your dreams with terraforming features that allow you to carve and craft the landscape.

– Build and decorate your own unique house.

– Your town will grow with each citizen you encounter along the way.

– Each villager has his own house that you must place and design. Farm, master new hobbies, craft valuable goods, and manage your own customized shop – Build your farm, plant, and grow crops and raise livestock.

– Choose from a variety of trades. Farming, mining, woodcutting, fishing, cooking, brewing, and more are all waiting to be mastered!

– Manage your shop and sell valuable items you find in your adventures, or goods that you produce. Unearth the secrets of the continent of Arcadia – A whole continent ready to be explored, full of new adventures and hidden treasures.

– Travel and fight your way through enchanted forests, mountain jungles, and many more.

– Discover procedurally generated islands that shift each time you enter the magical mist.

– Mine for ore as you descend into randomly generated dungeons. Build Meaningful relationships – Become part of Pixelshire’s community and make friends with the inhabitants, each with their own personality. You may even find romance!

– Improve relationships with the townsfolk by helping them with daily jobs and learn new skills from them.

Pixelshire is expected to release soon on PC through the Steam digital platform.

