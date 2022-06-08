The Fold: Ingression Gets First Gameplay Trailer

Did someone ask for a brand-new adventure thriller called The Fold: Ingression? Well, it hasn’t arrived just yet, but what we do have is a lovely gameplay trailer to get stuck into instead. The news reached us today that 1C Entertainment had announced a partnership with the talented Norwegian developer Ausvyr Studio, and the duo’s first project will be The Fold: Ingression, which will be released later in the year.

This adventure thriller harnesses a very creepy atmosphere and a story that is inspired by Norwegian legends of old. Be prepared to partake in a dangerous journey that begins in a dilapidated church full of mystery, before you soon traverse the path to the mortal world where you will need to get your head around the various dark secrets that need to be uncovered. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

Players will take on the role of a young Norwegian man called Amund Vreim, a part-time exterminator (that’s one heck of a part-time job) who has been sent to the mysterious church to carry out a task. What originally looked set to be an easy job soon turns into a minefield for young Amund, as he realizes that nothing is what he thought. With every day that passes by, Amund will have to explore new areas, with each one leading to a variety of mystical worlds. You are the man tasked with stopping evil beings from terrorizing our world, do you have what it takes?

The creative Director of Audvyr Studio had this to say about the game, “After many tough years developing alone, what started out as a fun little project, The Fold: Ingression now finally feels like a fleshed-out world. He went on to say, “There is still a lot of work to do, but I believe we have managed to incorporate Scandinavian history and dark legends, which have always fascinated me in the game in a unique way.” It looks and sounds like it could be a massive success for the team, our fingers are crossed for them.

The Fold: Ingression is set to be released on PC via Steam and other digital storefronts in Q4 of 2022. So, make sure you keep an eye out for more information when it drops.

Source