Why Is Deadpool 3 Taking So Long to Make?

There was a point in time when the idea of a Deadpool movie felt impossible, especially after what happened with X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, after a certain “leak” happened, we got the first movie, and it was everything fans could’ve hoped for. Then, we got a sequel that wasn’t as good as the first, but was still very Wade Wilson and helped expand the roster in fun ways.

Then, Fox got bought out by Disney and everything thought that was the end of things, until Deadpool 3 was indeed announced, and revealed that it would take place in the MCU! But since then…updates have been incredibly sparce. Which has left fans very nervous. Enter writer of the movie Rhett Reese, who did their best to showcase why it’s taking so long:

“We want to make it great,” Reese said in a wide-ranging interview with The Playlist. “We’re in the laboratory working on it with Ryan Reynolds all the time, and we’re very much entertaining ourselves.”

He added, “So, hopefully, that translates and ultimately will entertain the world. But you know, it’s a marriage between Fox and Disney and it’s two different universes and it’s not easy. But it’s also a wonderful challenge and, you know, high-class problems to be able to merge those, those worlds. So, we’re, we’re enjoying it.”

He also noted that it’s the people running Disney that they’re having to work with too:

“Obviously, it’s like, it’s two completely different regimes, right? So, it’s two different bureaucracies,” he continued. “It was Fox, all these different people, and now it’s not those people anymore. It’s these [Disney] people and these people do things their way. And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel’s been incredibly supportive.”

Indeed. In a past interview, Reese noted that Disney isn’t going to “PG the character”, the movie will be R and have many of the dirty kinds of jokes you’d expect from the film.

So while it’s taking a while…it’s still coming.

Source: The Playlist