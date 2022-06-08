The Mandalorian Villain Talks His Return

The Mandalorian at first wasn’t really interested in the simple concept of “good and evil”, but rather what “Mando” was willing to do for “The Child”. But then, at the end of season 1, we met the villain of the story in Giancarlo Esposito’s Grand Moff Gideon. He was not only one of the remaining leaders of the Empire, but he wielded the mighty Darksaber of Mandalore.

In Season 2, he continued his efforts to get Baby Yoda, even capturing the child at one point. Which led Mando to uniting his allies to fight off Gideon and in the end, Mando was able to capture him and even won the Darksaber. Game over for Moff Gideon, right? Wrong.

“Yes, it’s assumed he is behind bars. I think we could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains that bind him,” Esposito noted in an interview. “We want to see a guy who is a mastermind who has an idea for the future that no one else has. And so, we want to know what that is and we want to know if that’s good or bad.”

He went on to further talk about his character:

“I keep holding onto this idea that he really wants to save this galaxy,” the actor said. “Of course, everyone does. But everyone assumes he just wants to control it. So, let’s find out if that’s true or not.”

While this doesn’t make an overwhelming confirmation that he’ll be back for Season 3, it does raise a lot of questions. Not to mention, he’s a really good character that helps highlight the state of the Empire at this point in time. As such, with the pull that he has, and the followers that he commands, one can only wonder if this is really the end for him.

Source: ET Online