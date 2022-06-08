Is the Star Trek 4 Movie Close To Being Made?

Star Trek 4 (in terms of the movies in the Kelvin timeline) was confirmed to be coming a little bit ago, but if you ask the cast…they don’t really know much about it. And given that no filming date or potentially release date has been given, many fans are trying to wonder what is going on here.

Enter Paramount Pictures President Brian Robbins, who in an interview was able to shed some light on the subject:

“We’re deep into it with J.J. Abrams, and it feels like we’re getting close to the starting line and excited about where we’re going creatively,” Robbins says. “I’m a research nerd, and what the data tells me is that the audience wants that cast in this movie.”

So it’s apparently close to getting to filming…but not there yet. Interesting. Robbins also talked about the other franchises that Paramount has and how they are a key priority for him:

“Going forward, I’m focused on our franchises,” Robbins says. “We are fortunate in that we have amazing franchises, which we need to lean into. We have adult franchises like Mission: Impossible, A Quiet Place, Transformers and Star Trek. And we have family franchises with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob. You’ve got to have multi-year plans for these franchises. You can’t just make a movie, see how it does, and then decide to make another one, because if you do that, it will be years between sequels. Like Sonic, we’re going to take a spinoff character Knuckles, and do a miniseries on Paramount+, which will transition us into the third Sonic movie with lots of Easter eggs. That planning is what I’m focused on, as well as filling out the slate with filmmakers that we’re passionate about who want to tell stories that they have passion for. That allows us to greenlight things like the new movie we have from Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the South Park guys, who are working on a movie with Kendrick Lamar that’s so far out, it could break through the zeitgeist.”

Source: Variety