Black Adam Trailer Finally Arrives

It’s been a long time coming, but at last, the Black Adam trailer has arrived. And it does indeed live up to much of what its star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said it would be. A showcase of the brutal form of justice that Teth Adam is known for in the comics. There are a lot of things within it that are going to be dissected, so we’ll do our best to highlight it all here for you. Shall we begin?

Easily one of the biggest things is that of how the trailer highlights how Black Adam is trying to work with in some capacity the Justice Society of America. We see him interact with Dr. Fate and Hawkman multiple times in the trailer. But both of them have clear reservations about what Teth Adam does and what he is capable of. Dr. Fate himself notes that Adam’s powers have brought him “Nothing but pain” while Hawkman warns that “Heroes don’t kill people”, only for Adam to say, “Well I do.”

And indeed, we see Adam going postal on some people, including throwing a man across a city and wrecking a jet merely for telling him to land.

Curiously, though not entirely surprisingly, we don’t really get a hint at who might be the villains here. W do see some high-tech machinery and the people using it, but we can’t really tell who is in charge and what Adam might be after in full in order to free his nation.

This is an interesting first look at a movie that many are hoping will be something truly special once its out in theaters. Obviously we’ll get more trailers and teasers as we get closer to its release date, but for now, we have plenty to talk about until it arrives in theaters on October 21st.

