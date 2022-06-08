Nightmare Frames to be Released for PC on June 16th

There is a cracking little indie game that is coming out on June 16th for PC called Nightmare Frames from Postmodern Adventures, and this quirky little side-scroller has the potential to be a proper little hidden gem. Along with this release news, we also have a brand-new trailer that gives you a little insight into the game. You can watch it below.

Most of you will be wondering what this game is about considering it has gone well under the radar, so here’s an in-depth breakdown of what to expect. Players will take control of the down on your luck Alan Goldberg, a frustrated slasher film screenwriter living in the bright lights of Hollywood during the 1980s. Alan feels like his career has become stagnant, the writer’s block is now a genuine problem for motivation… but his luck is about to drastically change.

An eccentric millionaire (there’s never a normal millionaire, is there?) called Helen Westmore says she will grant Alan anything he wants, but only if he is able to find the fabled final unpublished work of the great horror director Edward Keller – a film judged to be the scariest of all time. Alan will need to keep all his wits and harness all that horror knowledge that he has stored away, in the hopes he can find this treasured hidden film.

As you can see from the quirky little trailer above, there is a great sense of the 80s that embodies this game, and the atmosphere and the humor look to be a couple of great aspects too.

Here are some key features for Nightmare Frames:

Includes a point & click mechanic with an emphasis on problem-solving.

This game is an investigative thriller that becomes darker as the story progresses. Ranging from ambient horror to the gory depths of hell.

The game offers more than 80 playable locations and over 50 characters that you can engage with.

The soundtrack is fantastic as well, composed by synth-wave musician Stefano Rossi. It really accentuates the game’s horror feeling. The radio station in Joe’s Diner has a full range of synth-wave tracks – you won’t want to leave.

Make sure you save that June 16th date and get over to Steam to try this game out.

