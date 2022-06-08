Diablo Immortal is Blizzard’s Lowest Ranked Game Ever

According to Metacritic users, Diablo Immortal has received the lowest score out of Blizzard’s entire library, surpassing the re-release of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade.

Diablo Immortal has been controversial ever since it was announced four years ago at Blizzcon 2018. One fan famously asked during a Q&A session after the announcement if it was an “out of season April Fools joke.” At the panel, game designer Wyatt Cheng responded to the cold response asking attendees “do you guys not have phones?” The exchange has gone on to define the discourse surrounding the mobile Diablo game in the years since.

Now that the game is out, some players feel their concerns were well-founded. Users have taken to Metacritic to voice their contempt for the game’s microtransactions. Players have been reporting that instead of being rewarded with premium currency, they’re being rewarded with mere advertisements for currency. One Reddit user even did the math and explained how it would cost over $100,000 USD to fully upgrade a character in Diablo Immortal.

At the time of writing, Diablo Immortal has a 0.5 user score (out of 10) on Metacritic. Over 2500 users have expressed their dislike with “Negative” reviews, compared to the 100 positive reviews and around a dozen Mixed responses.

For players still trying their hand at the newest Diablo game: there are plenty of chances to get loot in the ongoing Ancient Nightmare event and by defeating relevant bosses.

Diablo Immortal is available now on mobile devices and on PC as an open beta.

