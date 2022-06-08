Check Out the Newest Killer in Dead by Daylight

On June 7th, Dead by Daylight released its latest content patch Roots of Dread. The DLC includes a new survivor: Haddie Kaur, alongside the new killer “The Dredge.” A new map called The Garden of Joy was also added, but that’s available to all players regardless of if they own the DLC.

The Dredge was announced earlier this year as part of the sixth anniversary stream for Dead by Daylight. Players were given a first look at The Dredge and its unique powers. The stream also saw the announcement of Hooked on You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Simulator.

The Dredge is an amorphous being conjured by an island cult and born of dark thoughts and sacrifice. The killer introduces a new mechanic to the game which allows players to lock lockers. The reason for this? The Dredge is able to teleport into lockers and burst out of them like a boogieman from a bedroom closet thanks to his unique power.

The killer can also leave behind a portion of itself called the “Remnant”. While the remnant is active, The Dredge moves slower, but can teleport back to the remnant in order to catch survivors off guard. The beast moves slower while trying to trick other players.

You can check out the trailer for Dead by Daylight: Roots of Dread here.

Dead by Daylight: Roots of Dread is available now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store, Steam, and the Windows Store.

