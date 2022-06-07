Joker Sequel Confirmed By Director Todd Phillips

There’s no denying that when the DCEU as a whole lost its ‘vision’ in terms of what it was trying to be (see: Warner Bros pulling the plug on the Snyderverse and then just doing whatever they thought might work…) a lot of things happened in the bad way. By that, we mean a LOT of projects were said to be coming…but didn’t. However, the one bright spot that came from all that confusion was Todd Phillips teaming up with Joaquin Phoenix to deliver their now classic movie…Joker.

This solo film (not tied to the DCEU or any other DC Comics universe of the past) depicted Phoenix as “Arthur Fleck”, a failed comedian with a personality disorder and certain mental issues in Gotham City when things are going from bad to worse. Over time, he slowly realizes “who he is” and becomes…The Joker.

The performance by Phoenix was haunting, and it won awards at film festivals, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars. It also shocked everyone by making a BILLION dollars at the box office. So everyone wondered…where’s the sequel?

Well, that’s when we found out that Warner Bros didn’t expect this movie to do well. They slashed the budget for Phillips to just $60 million (making it infinitely profitable later on) and wouldn’t let him do his plans for more villain films. But now, he’s apparently gotten his greenlight. As the film is indeed getting a sequel, Joaquin Phoenix is back on board, and the film is apparently going to be called “Folie A Deux”. Which is actually a reference to having a mental disorder.

If you recall at the end of Joker, Fleck had completed his transformation, killed his comedy idol, inspired a riot in Gotham, which led to the Wayne parents getting killed, and Fleck was in a mental institution. So what happens now…? Is all up to Todd Phillips.

Source: Variety