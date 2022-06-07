My Hero Academia Baseball OVA Detailed

My Hero Academia is on almost literal fire right now. Even with the pandemic hurting the release of Season 5 (and no doubt part of its reception), the franchise is still immensely popular. Season 6 is coming out this year and we might be getting new details on that soon enough! But for those who are wanting even more, there are two OVAs for the anime coming out soon.

One of them was detailed earlier this month as a special OVA will feature Deku, Todoroki and Bakugo during their time with No.1 Pro-Hero Endeavor as they try and take down a villain known as Smiley. However, if you’re more interested in a “lighthearted” take on the MHA world, then the “HLB” OVA might just be for you.

Crunchyrool detailed it today and even dropped a poster for it. Here’s the official breakdown:

“HLB,” as such, “HLB stands for ‘Hero League of Baseball’ – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It’s game day! The last game of HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido’s two rival agencies. They form a team (‘Orcas’ and ‘Lionels’) to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?”

This OVA was thought at first to be a joke because art for it came out on April 1st, but it turned out to not be the case at all, and now we’re getting a full-on OVA in it. It’ll be interesting to see how the Quirks are used in the baseball game and just how visual they’re going to get with it.

If you’re going to Anime Expo, you’ll be able to see this OVA at a special premiere event!

