The Mandalorian Star Teases That Season 3 Will Be “Fuller” Than Ever Before

We’ve talked about The Mandalorian a lot on this website, and for good reason, and we meant it when we (and others) have said that it “saved the Star Wars franchise”, as proven by all the successful spinoffs that have either come out, will come out soon like Andor, or are in the works now like Ashoka and more. But if we’re being honest here, just because “Mando” has a cool look and story overall doesn’t mean that the series has been completely rock solid.

In both Season 1 & 2, there have been a lot of “side stories” and “quests” that kind of…missed the mark. In Season 2 alone there were episodes that kind of repeated ones of that season or the previous one. So with Season 3 not coming out until February next year, a lot of people are curious about what the show will be like when it returns. Well, according to Mando himself, Pedro Pascal, you got a lot to look forward to.

“Three is even better than the previous one,” Pascal said in an interview. “It’s safe to say that you’re going to love it.”

Carl Weathers was also there for that interview and noted that Season 3 will be “fuller” and has “a lot more heft. It’s so dense with so much action but also character.”

That’s very good to hear because there are a lot of loose ends between the end of Season 2 and the Book of Boba Fett that still need to be answered. For example, we need to know about Bo-Katan and how she’s going to play a role in Season 3. We also know that we’re going to visit Mandalore for the first time in live-action, and the Empire is still a threat no doubt.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will arrive on Disney+ next year.

Source: Entertainment Tonight