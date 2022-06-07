Battlefield 2042 Season One: Zero Hour Receives New Gameplay Trailer, Launches June 9th

EA has announced that the long-awaited arrival of the first season for Battlefield 2042 is finally arriving later this week on June 9th across all platforms. To celebrate the good news, the developers released a brand new gameplay trailer showcasing Season 1: Zero Hour in action.

Zero Hour will come with a brand new vertical map, 1 new specialist, two new vehicles, and two new weapons. The developers have delayed the original release of the season earlier this year due to the game’s overwhelming amount of bugs during the game’s launch. However, now that it is settled down and for the most part fixed, the season is finally here. If you’re playing Battlefield 2042, this new season will definitely keep your interest in the game as the new map and items coming to the game look pretty cool!

Check out the new Battlefield 2042: Zero Hour gameplay down below:

Unleash the unexpected with Battlefield 2042 – Season 1: Zero Hour, launching on June 9th. Reach greater heights with high-tech stealth helicopters on a new mountainous map. Deploy as new Specialist Ewelina Lis and use her Rocket Launcher to clear the skies as you lead your squad to victory with new hi-tech gear.

In related Battlefield 2042 news, Dice announced that the Hazard Zone mode introduced in the game would be put on the back burner. Originally pitched as the Battlefield take on Escape from Tarkov, the mode will remain playable, but no new content is being planned for future updates. The new Hazard Zone content will be delayed until a later time. Learn more about the Hazard Zone delay content right here!

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour is coming to all platforms on June 9th. Are you excited for the long-awaited season to arrive? Let us know in the comments below!

