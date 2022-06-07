New Prey Trailer Shows Predator Versus Comanche Warriors

The trailer for the newest addition to the Predator movie franchise, Prey, is set in the 1700s in the Great Plains, and makes the Predator take on a fierce tribe of Comanche warriors.

The trailer for Prey, the newest addition to the Predator movie franchise, is out. And it looks awesome! This time, the Predator goes back to the Great Plains in the 1700s to challenge a fierce tribe of Comanche warriors.

In the trailer below, we are introduced to Naru, a young warrior played by Amber Midthunder. A woman asks her, “Why do you want to hunt?” Naru replies, “Because you all think that I can’t.” So we already know that she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with! We love a character who defies limitations.

When hunting a grizzly bear goes terribly wrong, Naru takes cover in a beaver dam. Then the bear suddenly goes limp and is lifted into the air by one of our favorite invisible hunters. The Predator, played by Dane DiLiego, stays mostly hidden in the trailer. But we do get to see one menacing scene of it standing in the dark forest, shrouded in fog, and a couple glimpses of it in battle.

It looks like the Great Plains will be especially visually appealing as the Predator’s new hunting grounds. The forest at night is a classic setting, reminiscent of the original Predator, but now we get the added effect of grasslands. Juxtaposed to the forest’s heavy presence full of places to hide, the plain’s openness and peaceful, swishing grasses makes everyone vulnerable. Watching the path of tall grasses flatten as the Predator chases two warriors is enough to get you to the edge of your seat already.

Naru is also a promising protagonist. Not only does she appear defiant of any gender roles placed on her, but she also shows a lot of courage when she demands to join her tribe on their hunt despite witnessing the Predator take out a bear. But the most exciting trait she appears to have is an aptitude for survival. In the trailer, she says, “It knows how to hunt. But I know how to survive.” Once again bringing us back to the original movie with a warrior who stands out not because they are the best fighter, but because they have the survivor spirit.

Prey comes out August 5th only on Hulu. If the trailer is any indication, this is going to be an excellent addition to the franchise. And if you can’t seem to get enough Predator in the meantime, check out the trailer for the game, Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Source