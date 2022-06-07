Minecraft: The Wild Update Goes Live With New Trailer

The new update for Minecraft has arrived and launches today on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android and iOS. The Wild Update (Update 1.19) will give players plenty of opportunities to get back to nature with its new biomes, creatures, mobs and other items.

Minecraft’s new update introduces two new biomes known as The Deep Dark and the Mangrove Swamps. Players will have plenty of new areas to explore within these biomes, such as the Deep Dark’s ancient underground cities or the muddy terrain and lush riverbeds of the Mangrove Swamps.

Make sure to check the Deep Dark’s ancient cities for hidden chests which are packed with rare items, but be aware of The Warden, the biome’s only mob. It’s triggered by noise, and players will need to be particularly stealthy when traversing the Deep Dark, as it’s peppered with traps known as sculk sensors, which when set off, trigger a sculk shrieker. Basically, be quiet if you want to get your hands on the loot!

You can check out the new launch trailer for The Wild update right here to get a feel for the back-to-nature vibe developer Mojang has gone for in this new adventure.

The update also brings in new types of blocks that players can mine and craft with. In the Mangrove swamps, players will be able to mine a new type of wood from the mangrove trees, as well as make use of the trees’ leaves, roots, and small saplings called propagules as crafting materials. There are new mud blocks to discover, as well as luminous chunks of mud known as Froglight blocks. Players can also mine sculk blocks in the Deep Dark, but they’ll need to be extremely quiet while doing so, in case they wake The Warden.

A full breakdown of all the new content and features introduced in The Wild update can be read over on the Minecraft website.

Minecraft: The Wild Update is now live on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source