Gamedec is Heading to the Nintendo Switch in July

You might mistake a ‘Gamedec’ as a bit of computing software, but we assure you, it’s no ordinary piece of software. Technically it is–it’s a video game–but that’s neither here nor there. Terrible segue aside, the cyberpunk noir detective RPG (yes, that is a genre) Gamedec is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch on July 1st.

The brainchild of Untold Tales and Anshar Studios, the final release date was revealed today alongside a brand-new trailer. Check it out below.

Gamedec is a single-player, non-combat detective thriller set in a dystopian cyberpunk-infused Warsaw, Poland. The game was originally announced for the Nintendo Switch back in 2020 but has only now been given a release date – talk about fashionably late.

Here’s some additional information about the game to sink your teeth into:

Each virtual game world you enter has its own set of rules and formalities – a game within a game, as it were. Every new case will take you into a new game world with its own variety of game mechanics, creating a menagerie of games within the big game you are playing.

Players must also be their own detectives and use special skills and abilities to solve clues and track down villains. Cunning is your greatest ally though; it is the ability that these foes dread the most… that and the weapons, of course.

Every case you attempt to solve has multiple conclusions and you are the only person that can decide which actions to take. The consequences can happen straight away, they can fester and surprise you later, or become hidden for even longer periods of time.

You really are the sum of all your choices; every detective has a different backstory that affects the outcome of each game. This game really is a mixed bag of surprises, offering players hours of fun and maybe a headache or two–in the best way. Make sure you check it out on July 1st.

Source