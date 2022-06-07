Harley Quinn Season 3 Gets New Teaser Image

While not everything may be kosher in terms of the DC Comics adaptations that are going on (or not going on), there are a few things that fans are still grateful for, and the Harley Quinn animated series is absolutely one of them. This series takes R-rated comedy and visuals to impressive new heights and fans have loved just about every moment of it. The wait for Harley Quinn Season 3 has been intolerable, but we’re almost there. It’s taken a while to get them made–and even took a fan movement to get the show approved for a third season.

The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen 😍 and we’re back this summer b*tches! pic.twitter.com/ik3c7SHqsx — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 7, 2022

For proof of this, you need only look at the new teaser image that was dropped today. As you can see, Harley and Ivy are enjoying their new relationship by relaxing on the beach and just enjoying their life together. This is something legions of fans were hoping to see given how DC Comics continues to keep them separate in the main comic timeline.

As Harley Quinn Season 3 is going to heavily focus on this new relationship (in a positive way, we’re told) we’ll see how the two try to push even further to become the true bosses of Gotham and beyond.

Ironically, because of the time it’s taken to get this new season done, we know very little about the plot overall. We do know many of the familiar faces from the first two seasons are going to be back including Harley’s crew, Bane, Kite-Man, and more.

We don’t have a specific release date yet, but Season 3 is set to drop this summer on HBO Max.

Source: Twitter