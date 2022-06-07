Everything You Need To Know From Sonic Central

Following on the heels of gameplay reveals for its upcoming title, Sonic Frontiers, Sega aired a last-minute Sonic Central showcase today. After celebrating the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, the roughly 11-minute stream went on to list what’s coming up for the Blue Blur in the remainder of 2022.

A trailer for Sonic Origins kicked off the show, followed by spots for “Sonic Speed Simulator” in Roblox on June 11, an announcement for Sonic movie collabs with mobile games Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash, and a quick sneak peek at Shadow in the upcoming Sonic Prime animated Netflix show.

Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog films, stopped by the stream to promote the Blu-ray release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Sonic Symphony series will return to the Brazil Game Show this October, and a Sonic collab with Fall Guys begins August 22.

For Sonic fans with money burning a hole in their wallet, there’s plenty of Sonic merch on the way, including Sonic/Tails/Knuckles Pez dispensers, Knuckles G-Fuel, the Razer Sonic wireless controller and charging stand, Neamedia retro statues, Moor Art silkscreen prints, and much more.

Finally, the show wrapped up with a brief teaser of an animated short that takes place prior to the events of Sonic Frontiers. It also promised additional footage and info that will be released during the month of June.

Online reaction to the recent gameplay reveal of Sonic Frontiers has been largely negative. On Twitter, fans are uniting behind the #DelaySonicFrontiers hashtag to encourage Sega to go back to the drawing board on the game, which has been described as lifeless, empty, and a bad fit for the famous Blue Blur.

Source